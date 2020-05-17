Positive tests from Parma could derail Juventus' title tilt in Serie A Image Credit: Reuters

Plans to resume football action in Italy’s Serie A have hit another problem after it emerged that two players from Parma have tested positive for coronavirus, the club said.

The development comes amid talks of a resumption of group training in the country from Monday after the government gave the green light.

Parma had conducted tests for their squad and staff and all came back negative except for two players, who are asymptomatic.

“Both of them were positive on the first test and negative on the second that was performed 24 hours later,” said Parma in a statement on Saturday.

“The players, both in excellent condition and asymptomatic, have nonetheless been immediately isolated and the club will monitor them constantly.”