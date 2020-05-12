1 of 20
Professional football leagues around Europe are gearing up for a return to action following the novel coronavirus stoppage, but some are more advanced than others. Here is a roundup of the state of play:
GERMANY: The Bundesliga season will restart on May 16, the German Football League (DFL) said, making it the first European league to resume amid the coronavirus epidemic. The DFL said the season would resume under strict health protocols, with no fans allowed in stadiums and several matches, including the Ruhr valley derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, taking place on the relaunch day. The German Cup semi-finals will be played on June 9 and 10, with the final scheduled for July 4.
ENGLAND: The 20 Premier League clubs have discussed plans for a resumption of training in May followed by a possible return to action in June. However, the league cannot take any steps until a government decision on possible changes to lockdown restrictions. Clubs were informed that an eventual resumption of matches would see them played only at neutral venues approved from a health and safety point of view but remain hopeful they can still find a way to play games on the usual home and away basis.
SPAIN: La Liga said on May 4 that first and second division teams could start training following a protocol it had agreed with Spain's sports and health authorities. It hopes to resume in June.
ITALY: There is still doubt over whether Serie A can restart, with government ministers, the Italian federation, the Serie A league and clubs all giving conflicting information. Clubs will be allowed to start team training from May 18, but the Italian federation's medical protocol - described as "insufficient" by sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora remains a sticking point.
FRANCE: The season was called off by the government and Paris St Germain crowned champions. Olympique Lyonnais said they would claim damages after they were denied a European spot. Relegated Amiens and Toulouse also threatened to initiate legal action.
AUSTRIA: One of the first countries to allow training, the league now says the government's health guidelines - under which a whole team must be quarantined if a single player tests positive - make a restart unlikely.
BELARUS; Belarus was the only country in Europe playing football amid the coronavirus pandemic. On May 11, the country's football federation said one Belarusian Premier League match, scheduled to take place on May 15, and one first division (second-tier) game, scheduled for May 16 were postponed due to suspected COVID-19 cases.
BELGIUM: The Belgians were the first country to cancel the rest of their season, but formal confirmation of the decision has now been postponed four times. However, any lingering hopes that the league might go back on a decision to cancel their season, and restart the campaign, ended on May 6 when the government extended a ban on sports events until July 31.
CZECH REPUBLIC: The Czech Republic's league is due to start on May 25.
DENMARK: The Danish League Association (DLA) said the country's top-flight season would resume on May 28 in empty stadiums and the campaign would conclude with the Europa League playoff game on July 29.
GREECE: Players from some of the 14 Greek Super League clubs started outdoor training in small groups on May 5 while following strict social distancing rules. Teams are hopeful the season can resume on June 14 pending permission from the government.
NETHERLANDS: The Dutch FA called time on their season on April 24 after the government banned public events until September. No champion was declared, but it was decided the top five teams at the time of the suspension of the league would compete in next year's European club competitions.
PORTUGAL: The Primeira Liga plans to restart on May 30. Teams began training on May 4. Government guidelines said competition should take place in the minimum possible number of stadiums with strict health and safety protocols in place. Portugal's guidelines state players testing positive must be isolated but the implementation of regular testing should mean collective quarantine is not necessary.
RUSSIA: The Russian Premier League has put forward a plan to resume the season on June 21 or 28 and proposed two solutions to clubs for the campaign to re-start, with eight rounds remaining. The league has been discussing with health authorities the best way to resume group training sessions.
SCOTLAND: Scotland's 42 professional clubs voted digitally last month on a proposal to end the season across the lower tiers and in the top-tier Premiership if it becomes clear that the campaign cannot be completed. The second, third and fourth tier leagues have ended their seasons after the resolution was passed with a majority vote.
SERBIA: Serbia's first and second division will resume on May 30 behind closed doors in a changed format. The decision means the top two tiers comprising 16 clubs each will play another four rounds of matches to complete the regular season, while championship and relegation playoffs requiring an additional seven rounds were scrapped.
SWEDEN: Sweden has avoided a full lockdown and many teams are already back in training. Play could restart on June 14.
SWITZERLAND: The government has given permission for matches to restart on June 8 and teams returned to training on May 11. However, the football league said there were still numerous financial and health issues to be resolved. The league is due to make a decision at an assembly on May 29 and a resumption before June 20 looks unlikely.
TURKEY: Turkey's domestic league will resume from June 12 and aims to complete the season on July 26, the country's football federation chairman Nihat Ozdemir said. Turkey also plans to host the Champions League final in August.
