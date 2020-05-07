Argentine star striker thanks all for standing by him during illness

Juventus' Paulo Dybala. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Juventus star Paulo Dybala has revealed that he has been cleared of the coronavirus.

Dybala took to social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram late on Wednesday to make the announcement.

“Many people talked in the past weeks ... but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care!,” the Juventus star striker’s tweet said.

The 26-year-old Argentine, who stars alongside Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo for the Turin team, also posted a picture of himself on Instagram with his arms outstretched looking at the sky. “La mia faccia dice tutto: finalmente guarito dal COVID-19!” (“My face says it all, I’m finally cured from COVID-19,”) runs the caption in Italian.

Juventus, who have already commenced regular training since earlier this week, also confirmed Dybala’s recovery. “The player has recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime,” said a statement from the Turin club.

Serie A clubs have gone back to training after Italy’s eight-week lockdown ended. However, there is no word yet when Serie A will take off again.

Dybala was one of three Juventus players to test positive along with Italian defender Daniele Rugani and Frenchman Blaise Matuidi. While Rugani was the first Italian top-flight footballer to be diagnosed with the virus on March 11, he and Matuidi had recovered by the middle of April.

Dybala was diagnosed on March 22, along with his girlfriend Oriana, who recovered sooner from the disease that has so far killed nearly 30,000 people in Italy.

“Dybala performed, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for Coronavirus-COVID 19, which came back with negative results,” a statement from Juventus said.