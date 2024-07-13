London: Prince William has urged England to "go out there and show the world what you're made of" when they face Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

William, who is president of the Football Association, will be at the final in Berlin as England bid to win their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

The Prince, a noted Aston Villa fan, attended England's Euro 2024 quarter-final victory over Switzerland and their group-stage draw against Denmark.

England's head coach Gareth Southgate (right) and his players attend an MD-1 training session at the team's base camp in Blankenhain, on July 13, 2024, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 final match against Spain. Image Credit: AFP

In a social media post on Saturday, he said: "We are so proud of you all England, just one last push to finish the job!

"Go out there and show the world what you're made of. We believe. W."

William's father, King Charles III, took to social media earlier this week to joke that England should avoid more last-minute drama when they play the final.

In a message to Gareth Southgate's side after Ollie Watkins' late goal secured a 2-1 win against the Netherlands in the semi-finals, Charles sent the players the royal family's "very best wishes" and "warmest congratulations".

He added: "If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England."

England were beaten on penalties by Italy in the last European Championship final in 2021 and have never won the tournament.