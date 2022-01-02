Lionel Messi is the latest big-name footballer to test positive for Covid-19.
The Argentine star was named among four Paris St-Germain players who returned a positive test on Sunday, meaning he will miss the French Cup clash against third-tier Vannes on Monday night.
One backroom member of staff at PSG is also positive for coronavirus. Messi, left-back Juan Bernat, back-up goalkeeper Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala are the four players.
Monaco face Quevilly-Rouen in the cup on Sunday and announced on Saturday that seven players had Covid-19 and are isolating.