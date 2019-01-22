Dubai: Premier League leaders Liverpool were given a timely boost as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took part in first team training in Dubai.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are in the UAE for a warm-weather training break as they are not in action this weekend due to their shock exit from the FA Cup.
Oxlade-Chamberlain, 25, has been out since April last year, when he sustained a knee ligament knee injury against Roma in the Champions League.
But the English midfielder was all smiles as he practised with teammates in the Dubai sunshine and Klopp is hopeful he will return to first-team action before the end of the season.