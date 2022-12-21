Dubai: Moroccan Hakim Ziyech’s competitive side was in full focus during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, but the has shown his softer side by donating all his World Cup earnings to charity.
“Of course I will donate all my World Cup earnings to poor people in need of it,” Ziyech said. “I didn’t choose to play for Morocco for money I made that choice from my heart,” he was reportedly quoted on social media. The 29-year-old star has collected a bonus of whopping $277,575.90 for charity during the showpiece.
Ziyech has also reportedly been donating all his professional salary since 2015 to staff and their families and supported poor people in need in Morocco.
A record
Hakim Ziyech, who led Morocco in the third-place match against Croatia and was instrumental in the Atlas Lions scoring their lone goal in 2-1 loss, has become the first Moroccan player to participate in 10 World Cup matches along with Achraf Hakimi.
Ziyech has been receiving rave reviews for his performance from his teammates as well as his rivals. Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic praised his Chelsea teammate with whom he cashed again for the second time in the tournament. “I believe he has demonstrated that he is a great player. The Moroccan players have had an exquisite performance. They have phenomenal players. ZIyech is a great player but so are the others. They have been great in this World Cup.”