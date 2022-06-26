Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a sensational summer transfer to Premier League rivals Chelsea.
The Blues’ new owner Todd Boehly met with the 37-year-old’s agent Jorge Mendes last week.
The Old Trafford striker is believed to be unsettled and would welcome a move to another club even though he has 12 months remaining on his current contract.
Top scorer
He was the team’s top scorer last season with 24 goals across all competitions.
United failed to finish inside the top four and as a result will not feature in the Champions League next season. His future was discussed when Boehly met agent Mendes in Portugal. The Stamford Bridge outfit are after a new striker after allowing flop Romelu Lukaku leave on loan to Inter Milan.
Bayern Munich have been linked with Ronaldo all summer as have Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho.