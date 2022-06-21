1 of 11
Arsenal are on the verge of signing of Brazil forward Raphinha from Leeds United. He was also wanted by Barcelona's but the Spanish giants have cooled their interest in the 25-year-old.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 11
Tottenham were leading the chase to sign Everton's Brazil striker Richarlison but now Chelsea have joined the race and will offer the Toffees £55 million for the 25-year-old.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 11
West Ham will offer £25 million for Chelsea's 20-year-old Albania striker Armando Broja. He impressed on loan at Southampton last season and Hammer boss David Moyes is an admirer.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 11
Tottenham have made contact with their former playmaker Christian Eriksen and could beat off rivals Man Utd and Everton for the 30-year-old.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 11
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola wants to keep 27-year-old Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva at the club. Silva has been linked with a move to Barcelona.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 11
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard will allow 27-year-old Scotland midfielder John McGinn to leave Villa Park this summer.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 11
Sadio Mane has touched down in Germany to complete his transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich. Bayern saw a bid worth £35million accepted by the Reds.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 11
Robert Lewandowski has been spotted in Spain ahead of a potential move to Barcelona.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 11
Real Madrid ace Toni Kroos is reportedly considering a future away from the club. Man Utd are believed to be monitoring the situation.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 11
Inter Milan are reportedly hopeful that they can complete a deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club this week from Chelsea.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 11
Crystal Palace could rival Everton for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks (right). The Spurs academy graduate, 26, will be allowed to leave this summer having fallen down the pecking order.
Image Credit: Reuters