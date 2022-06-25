1 of 10
Barcelona have finally made a bid for Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski. The bid for the 33-year-old is believed to be worth up to £34 million.
Image Credit: AFP
Manchester United have increased their offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong from £52 million to £56 million. However, Barca want a minimum £65 million for the 25-year-old Dutch international.
Image Credit: AFP
United, Chelsea and Tottenham are exploring the prospect of signing Atletico Madrid and Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco this summer.
Image Credit: Reuters
Following heavy links with Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga club's director Hasan Salihamidzic says there is no truth in rumours that they want Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo, 37, is reportedly concerned over United's lack of transfer business under new manager Erik ten Hag and is considering quitting Old Trafford.
Image Credit: AFP
Georginio Wijnaldum has been told he can leave Paris St-Germain this summer. Leicester City are keen on the 31-year-old, while Everton, Wolves and West Ham are also keeping close tabs on the situation.
Image Credit: Reuters
It finally looks like Arsenal have reached an agreement for Manchester City and Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus. The Gunners will pay £45 million for the 25-year-old.
Image Credit: Reuters
Leeds and Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, has turned down Arsenal because he wants to join Barcelona. But the Spanish giants must first offload several first team players before they can afford to bring in new signings.
Image Credit: Twitter / Leeds FC
One such player they hope to move on is France centre-back Clement Lenglet. The 27-year-old has been linked with Tottenham.
Image Credit: PTI
Chelsea will listen to offers for Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The 27-year-old wants to stay in London and West Ham are monitoring the situation.
Image Credit: AFP
Meanwhile Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been promised as many as six summer signings by the club's new owner Todd Boehly. Boehly has already proved he has great power in the transfer market by sending striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan. The Blues will compete with Manchester United for Ajax and Brazil winger Antony.
Image Credit: Reuters