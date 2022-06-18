1 of 10
Manchester United's Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to leave the Premier League club with Jose Mourinho's Roma and Sporting Lisbon interested in the 37-year-old super star.
Arsenal are optimistic of signing Manchester City's Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus but may need to splash out £50 million for him.
Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel wants to replace Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku with Bayern Munich's 33-year-old Poland striker Robert Lewandowski.
The Blues have begun talks over Lukaku's loan return to Inter Milan, but the 29-year-old will need to take a wage cut.
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta will need to put in a transfer request if he wants to move to Barcelona. The Spain defender is in the final year of his contract.
Manchester United hope Barcelona will lower their £75 million asking price for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong because of their financial problems.
Tottenham are preparing a £77 million offer for Inter Milan's Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez.
Newcastle United are monitoring Burnley's England goalkeeper Nick Pope.
Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips wants to leave this summer to join Manchester City. City believe an offer of £40 million would persuade Leeds to sell.
Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa are among the Premier League clubs monitoring Wales forward Gareth Bale, 32, who is a free agent after his contract with Real Madrid expired at the end of the season.
