Look: 10 of Europe's best footballers available on free transfers this summer
Pogba, Bale, Eriksen, Isco, Cavani and 5 more look for new clubs and won't cost a penny
Some of European football's biggest star names will be available on free transfers this summer with their contracts at their current clubs expiring. Manchester United's Paul Poga is one such star. He has been linked with Juventus, Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and even Manchester City. He will leave Old Trafford this summer after an underwhelming six years in his second spell at the club.
Edinson Cavani will leave Manchester United this summer and could be set to join to Real Madrid, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid or Juventus. He enjoyed a mixed two years at Old Trafford. The 35-year-old Uruguay forward started brightly with 17 goals in all competitions in his first season but lost his way when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived.
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has been linked with DC United, Cardiff City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, AC Milan and former club Tottenham Hotspur. He will leave the Spanish giants after a trophy-laden nine years where he won five Champions League titles and La Liga three times.
Brentford gave Christian Eriksen the chance to re-establish his career after he suffered a heart-attack while playing for Denmark during Euro 2020. He is back to full fitness and playing well again and has been linked with his former club Tottenham, Manchester United and Everton.
Jesse Lingard is currently with Manchester United but is wanted by a host of clubs including West Ham United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Roma and AC Milan. He will leave United after coming through the academy ranks and spending two decades with the club.
Fernandinho will leave Manchester City after a trophy-laden nine years. He has been linked with Botafogo, Flamengo , Corinthians and Athletico Paranaense. The 37-year-old made 19 Premier League appearances last season to help Pep Guardiola win the title.
Ousmane Dembele looks set to leave Barcelona and could join either Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Dembele is only 25 and has bags of pace and skill to frighten defenders. He would be a real coup on a free transfer.
Luis Suarez's contract with Atletico Madrid has ended and the striker is a free agent. He could join Juventus, Aston Villa, Sevilla or Inter Miami while West Ham are also monitoring the situation. The 35-year-old may now be in the veteran category but he can still do a job at the highest level.
Isco will leave Real Madrid this summer and join either Sevilla, Arsenal or Tottenham on a free transfer. The five-time Champions League winner and three-time La Liga champion is just 30 and could do a great job at the top level for a number years yet.
Paris Saint-Germain will not renew the contract of Angel Di Maria. He has been linked with Juventus and Barcelona while a return to the Premier League has been mooted with Chelsea. The Argentinian is 34 now but the winger still has plenty of skill to play for a a top team.
