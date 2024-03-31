London: Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum is in “a stable condition” after collapsing during Sunday’s Women’s League Cup final win against Chelsea.

Paramedics and team medical staff raced onto the pitch to help Maanum when she suddenly fell to the turf off the ball in second-half stoppage time at Molineux.

The 24-year-old Norway international received oxygen through a mask and was eventually carried off on a stretcher after being treated for around seven minutes.

Both teams remained on the pitch and the match resumed, with Alessia Russo replacing Maanum.

“Frida is conscious, talking and in a stable condition. She will continue to be monitored closely by our medical team. We’re all with you, Frida,” an Arsenal statement said.

Arsenal's Frida Maanum in action with Chelsea's Jess Carter and Erin Cuthbert. Image Credit: Reuters

Arsenal went on to win the final 1-0 thanks to Stina Blackstenius’ 116th-minute goal.

“It’s devastating to see one of your teammates go down like that,” Russo said.

“We’re all wishing and praying that she’s OK. I think it was written in the stars that her best mate went and scored the winner for her.