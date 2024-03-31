Copy of 860261-01-02-1711906496508
Players start to leave the pitch as Arsenal's Norwegian midfielder Frida Maanum receives medical attention after being taken ill during the English Women's League Cup final football match against Chelsea at Molineux in Wolverhampton on Sunday. Image Credit: AFP

London: Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum is in “a stable condition” after collapsing during Sunday’s Women’s League Cup final win against Chelsea.

Paramedics and team medical staff raced onto the pitch to help Maanum when she suddenly fell to the turf off the ball in second-half stoppage time at Molineux.

The 24-year-old Norway international received oxygen through a mask and was eventually carried off on a stretcher after being treated for around seven minutes.

Both teams remained on the pitch and the match resumed, with Alessia Russo replacing Maanum.

“Frida is conscious, talking and in a stable condition. She will continue to be monitored closely by our medical team. We’re all with you, Frida,” an Arsenal statement said.

Arsenal's Frida Maanum in action with Chelsea's Jess Carter and Erin Cuthbert. Image Credit: Reuters

Arsenal went on to win the final 1-0 thanks to Stina Blackstenius’ 116th-minute goal.

“It’s devastating to see one of your teammates go down like that,” Russo said.

“We’re all wishing and praying that she’s OK. I think it was written in the stars that her best mate went and scored the winner for her.

“Frida is a massive player and plays with every bit of her body. She did that today. We just hope she’s OK.”