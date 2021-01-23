Dubai: The success of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai in the Arabian Gulf Super Cup was marked in Downtown Dubai on Friday night as the Burj Khalifa was lit up in their colours in celebration.
The Dubai club defeated Sharjah thanks to a late strike from substitute Mohammad Marzooq at Al Nasr Club’s Al Maktoum Stadium for their sixth success in the traditional season-opening clash between the Arabian Gulf League and Arabian Gulf Cup winners.
Shabab now have one more Super Cup triumph than their old rivals Sharjah.