10:32PM



TEAM NEWS UPDATE

Curveballs alert. News reaches me that Griezmann will only start on the bench, meaning Barca go with Arturo Vidal alongside Suarez and Messi, with Dembele on the wing.

Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Busquets, de Jong, Vidal, Messi, Suarez.

10:29PM



One thing is for sure, the fans are up for this. They were first locked out of their own stadiums due to COVID-19, now they will definitely be watching on TV as the last eight were whisked away to Portugal until we get a winner. The history of Barca and Bayern ensures the UAE has many loyal followers of both sides. "You could sense it building all day. No offence to PSG, Atalanta, Leipzig and Atletico, this is the one the fans have been waitiing for all week," says Craig LEader, manager of Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights, in Dubai. "The fans have been anticipating this all week, and if there is another late winner for either side, like we have had in the first two games, they will lift the roof off the place."

10:25PM



I wonder who Man City's Pep Guardiola is secretly cheering on tonight. Provided City can overcome Lyon tomorrow night, they face the winners of this one. Maybe he sees weaknesses at Bayern, having spent time over at the Germany giants, or maybe he knows the way to fell Barca, with him also being former boss there... He gets about does our Pep!

10:19PM



No real curve-balls in the starting line-ups as it is a veterans extravaganza up front. Messi leads the line alongside Suarez and Griezmann, while football's Dorian Gray Robert Lewandowski will be pestering the Barca defence alongside fellow seasoned striker Thomas Mueller, who is enjoying footy again after almost quitting the game before new coach Hansi Flick arrived at Munich to rejuvenate the German.

10:15PM



BARCA v BAYERN

TEAM NEWS

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Sergi Roberto, De Jong; Griezmann; Messi, Suarez.

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Coman, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

10:12PM



Barcelona and Bayern are two of only three teams to have got this far in the competition undefeated - the other is Manchester City. Something has to give tonight, as while we have no second leg to look forward to, extra-time and penalties will be called upon if necessary.

10:07PM



Barcelona had a pre-match scare as news emerged one of their number had tested positive for coronavirus. It turns out it was the injured Samuel Umtiti and th rest of the squad have been cleared to play. Phew!

10:03PM



Bayern Messi can work his magic in front of goal, but he will be powerless to halt the inevitable waves of Bayern attack that will put Barca under extreme pressure.

In Robert Lewandowski Bayern have Europe’s most fearsome striker — he has scored 53 goals this season, including 13 in the Champions League, more than anyone else. He is ably assisted by Thomas Mueller, who has discovered a new lease of life under coach Hansi Flick.

10:00PM



For all his accolades and his abundance of talent, Lionel Messi has probably never faced a more daunting task than the one at hand for him and his Barcelona teammates. The Catalan club go into their one-legged Champions League clash with German giants Bayern Munich in Libson in unfamiliar territory — they are the underdogs.

09:59PM



Evening all and welcome to the heavyweight clash of this Champions League quarter-final carnival. Four games over four nights and we already know two of our semi-finalists.

PSG stunned brave Atalanta on Wednesday with two late goals and it was another opportune strike near the death that dumped Atletico out on Thursday at the hands of young upstarts Leipzig.