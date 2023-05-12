Blockbuster deal

The Argentine later apologised to the club and his teammates, and resumed training with PSG on Monday, but his time at the Parc des Princes is coming to a sad end.

After two uninspiring years in France, Messi looks set to play in Saudi Arabia next season as part of a blockbuster deal that would see him follow arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo to the Gulf kingdom.

Done deal

Messi, who turns 36 next month, will sign a “huge” contract with an as-yet-unnamed club, a source close to the negotiations told AFP this week.

“Messi is a done deal. He will play in Saudi Arabia next season,” said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The contract is exceptional. It’s huge. We are just finalising some small details,” added the source, who is not authorised to speak to media.

Lionel Messi during the training on Friday. Image Credit: Reuters

PSG have yet to confirm the departure, while Messi’s father and agent Jorge insists the World Cup winner has not decided where he will play next season.

End appears certain

But it appears certain his stint at PSG will conclude in June, after the club hopes to celebrate a record 11th French league crown.

“If the club had wanted to renew his contract, it would have been done earlier,” said a PSG source.

Lens can close the gap at the top to three points if they beat Reims on Friday, but the title remains PSG’s to lose with their four remaining fixtures against sides in the bottom half.

Same fate

Upcoming opponents Ajaccio are destined for an immediate return to Ligue 2 having won just once in 13 matches, with three of the four relegation spots all but decided.

Auxerre, in 16th, are fighting to avoid suffering the same fate as Ajaccio and take on Brest, the team directly above them in the standings.