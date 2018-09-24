Frankfurt: Sweden playmaker Emil Forsberg converted a second-half penalty for RB Leipzig at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday in a 1-1 draw with French junior internationals Jean-Kevin Augustin and Nordi Mukiele were dropped in a row over their use of mobile phones.

Furious Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick threw the French Under-21 talent out of the squad for the Bundesliga match at Frankfurt after the pair were caught using their phones — breaking team protocol — in the build-up to Thursday’s 3-2 Europa League home defeat against Red Bull Salzburg.

“The boys will be back in the squad for training tomorrow and I hope they paid attention to this warning,” said Rangnick after the draw in Frankfurt.

“The topic is now closed for us and we are looking forward to Wednesday’s league game against Stuttgart.”