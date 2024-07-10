Nice: France midfielder Khephren Thuram has joined Juventus from Ligue 1 outfit Nice on a five-year 20 million euro deal, the Serie A side announced on Wednesday.

Thuram, 23, is following in the footsteps of his father, Lilian, the former France international defender who played for Juventus from 2001 to 2006.

Khephren Thuram was born in Italy at a time when his father was with Parma.

He has one international cap to his name and before Nice had a spell with Monaco.

Thuram was all set to play for hosts France in the Paris Olympic Games football competition under coach Thierry Henry, who won the World Cup in 1998 alongside Thuram’s father.

But, unlike Nice, Juventus were not keen for their new signing to take part in the 2024 Games, resulting in his departure from the France team’s Clairefontaine base a few days ago.