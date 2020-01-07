Rodgers ready for a tough battle over two legs with Villa

Leicester's Jamie Vardy is on record-breaking form. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Leicester City were given a boost ahead of their English League Cup first leg against Aston Villa on Wednesday night, with the news that star striker Jamie Vardy will be fit.

The England frontman has been struggling with a calf injury but Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers declared him ready to start at the King Power Stadium.

“We have got a tough game over two legs,” added Rodgers. “Villa are a good side with players that can hurt you. If you get to a final it’s a 50/50 chance.

“It’s nice for us to have the first leg at home we want to go and create an advantage to take to Villa Park.”