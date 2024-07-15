Berlin: Gareth Southgate has transformed England’s fortunes at major tournaments but once again fell just short as a painful 2-1 defeat in the final of Euro 2024 extended a 58-year wait for glory.

Prior to Southgate’s appointment eight years ago, the Three Lions had reached just three major tournament semi-finals and one final in their history, when they won the 1966 World Cup.

In the last four tournaments, England have reached three semi-finals and two finals but were undone by familiar failings as Spain rounded off their sublime tournament with a fitting victory.

Southgate had hailed a new “modern England” after they dominated possession to beat the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

But they were reduced to chasing shadows by Spain’s metronomic midfield and cut open by wing wizards Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams in Berlin.

Questions now turn to whether Southgate, whose contract expires at the end of the year, will continue in his role for the 2026 World Cup.

He admitted that the stinging criticism that came his way earlier in the tournament — as fans threw beer cups at the England boss after a 0-0 draw with Slovenia — had taken its toll.

But he is also aware that this is far from the end of the road for this generation of English players.

Newspapers with frontage coverage of England's loss to Spain in the Uefa Euro 2024 final football match are displayed for sale at a shop in Lewes, southern England. Image Credit: AFP

Cole Palmer, 22, capped his breakout season by scoring his first competitive international goal in the final.

Jude Bellingham turned 21 during the tournament, while Bukayo Saka (22) Phil Foden (24) and Declan Rice (26) will all still be in their prime in two years’ time.

“Without a doubt, England have got some fabulous young players and even the young ones now have got a lot of experience of tournaments,” said Southgate.

“Many of this squad are going to be around in two, four, six, eight years’ time.

“We have now been consistently back in the matches that matter, so it’s the last step that we haven’t been able to do.”

Yet, despite his record of going deep in tournaments, doubts remain whether Southgate is the best man to be in charge of such a richly-talented group of players.

England’s luck runs out

Hyped as one of the pre-tournament favourites, England coughed and spluttered their way towards the final thanks to a series of late goals and isolated moments of individual brilliance.

Bellingham’s overhead kick prevented an embarrassing last 16 exit to Slovakia, Saka saved the day against Switzerland before England advanced in a penalty shoot-out, and Ollie Watkins came off the bench late on to defeat the Dutch.

Palmer looked like he might dig Southgate out of a hole once more by curling in a brilliant equaliser against the run of play.

But England’s luck ran out in Berlin as this time they conceded late to Mikel Oyarzabal.

Southgate bemoaned his side’s lack of control and physical issues with many of his major players out on their feet.

He has to take his share of the blame though for relying so heavily on the same core of players all tournament despite having arguably the deepest squad in the tournament.

Eight England players started all seven games, while Southgate did not turn to his bench until they were trailing against Slovakia, Switzerland and Spain.

That followed a pattern as England threw away dream starts to lose to Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Southgate was unable to turn the tide as Luka Modric wrestled control for Croatia six years ago and Jorginho dominated the midfield for Italy in the previous Euros final.

This time Spain took the ball straight away with over 80 per cent possession in the first 10 minutes and did not relent, even after player-of-the-tournament Rodri was forced off injured at half-time.

“Ultimately we lost to the better side and we have to reflect on how that happened but it is very clear in my mind,” added Southgate.

“For me the key was position of the ball and we didn’t have enough control.”

Southgate said he will take time to ponder his future.