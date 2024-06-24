Striker Niclas Fuellkrug came off the bench to grab an equaliser against Switzerland that sends Germany through to the last 16 of Euro 2024, creating a serious selection headache for German coach Julian Nagelsmann in the process.

Fuellkrug struck with a trademark towering header in the second minute of stoppage time at the end of the game to make it 1-1 and spare the blushes of the hosts, who enjoyed plenty of possession but struggled to get shots on target against the Swiss defence.

"It's those moments where we really need him, and he makes the argument for both jobs, playing in the starting XI or coming off the bench, so it's both good luck and bad luck for him that he's so good in that role," Nagelsmann told reporters.

With Kai Havertz picked to play as the lone striker, Fuellkrug came on to replace Jamal Musiala in the 76th minute, and Nagelsmann said the burly forward would now be considered for a starting spot in the last 16.

"It was a superb goal - it wasn't easy, that header, and now he has one more week to give it everything in training, and then we'll see who we play in the round of 16 and prepare for that match," Nagelsmann said.

Germany topped the group on seven points, with the Swiss second on five and Hungary third on three points, with Scotland finishing bottom of the group with a single point.

The Germans will find out their last 16 opponents on Tuesday when England meet Slovenia and Denmark play Serbia to complete Group C, with the second-placed team in that group set to meet the Germans in Dortmund June 29.