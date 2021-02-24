Once rivals and England teammates could now battle it out for Scottish Premiership title

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard could meet on the battlefield again - this time as managers. Image Credit: Reuters

Social media is going wild at the possibility that Frank Lampard could go to Celtic FC, where he would reignite a decades-long rivalry against one-time opponent Steven Gerrard.

Lampard is reportedly “open” to accepting a position as Celtic’s new boss, after Neil Lennon quit the post; if he joins, he would have to battle it out with Rangers FC boss Gerrard for the Scottish Premiership title.

Lennon, who re-joined Celtic in 2019, stepped down on Wednesday after struggling to secure the top spot in the league, stuck instead in second place: 18 points behind table leaders Rangers FC. Gerrard successfully led the side since joining in 2018.

Considered a Liverpool hero, Gerrard has often been pitted against true blue Lampard, as audience poll after audience poll surveyed who was the best centre midfielder between them. The two have also played plenty nice as teammates in the English national team.

“We were in the England’s squad, captain and vice captain in the last World Cup,” Lampard told Sky Sports, back when Gerrard made the move to MLS. “But when you’re going up against each other, you can kind of get caught up in that. I was very much a Chelsea man, he was Liverpool, and we’d come against each other … It was all healthy stuff.”

Gerrard recently addressed Lampard’s unceremonious sacking from his first managerial post with Chelsea this season. But little did Gerrad know that his words of encouragement for his former rival could manifest much closer home than expect.