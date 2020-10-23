Mesut Ozil has been out of favour at Arsenal since March. Image Credit: AFP

Vienna: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was happy to see out-of-favour playmaker Mesut Ozil cheering for the team on social media during the club’s Europa League clash against Rapid Vienna.

Despite being out in the cold and venting his frustration at being cast aside in recent social media posts, Ozil posted a series of tweets during Arsenal’s encounter on Thursday evening. The London club managed to secure a 2-1 win, with David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both finding the back of the net for the Gunners.

“0-0 so far, but c’mon lads let’s try and make sure we take a win back home with us! I’m cheering you on,” Ozil tweeted.

“Yessss boys! 1-1!!! @DavidLuiz_4 #COYG #M1O,” Ozil wrote in another tweet.

He also tweeted, “Aubaaaaaaaaaaa !!!! Good job guys! #UEL.”

Arteta responded after the match. “This is great! This is what I want from all the players that aren’t in our squad. I didn’t expect anything different to that, so it’s good to hear,” the club’s official website quoted Arteta as saying.

Earlier this week, Arsenal had left Ozil out from their Premier League squad for the 2020-21 season. Ozil has spent the past seven years with Arsenal since making the switch from Real Madrid in 2013.

Premier League rules clearly state that Arsenal must submit their 25-man squad Tuesday afternoon and the squad must include a maximum of 17 non-home-grown players over the age of 21.

Ozil, who is the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history, has not played a single minute for the team since March 7 and was also recently omitted from its squad list for the Europa League group stage.

The former Germany playmaker published a statement on his social media accounts, saying he was really deeply disappointed”.

“Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal,” he wrote, “and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated.

“As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I’ve always tried to remain positive from week to week that there’s maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That’s why I kept silent so far.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta initially made Ozil a mainstay of the team after being hired at the end of last year.