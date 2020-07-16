Dubai: Leicester City grabbed a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at King Power Stadium, to ensure the race for the final two Champions League spots in the English Premier League will go down to the wire.
Ayoze Perez’s put the home side in charge after half-an-hour and they never really looked in danger of relinquishing the lead, with Sheffield goalkeeper Dean Henderson making a series of fine saves and Jamie Vardy hitting the post. Demarai Gray put the game to bed with 10 minutes remaining.
Leicester defender Jonny Evans told Sky Sports: “It was very important, our heads dropped after the second and third goal the other day against Bournemouth, it was important we showed pride tonight. We did that really well.
“Luke [young debutant left-back Luke Thomas] was outstanding and everything he did was immaculate, man of the match without a doubt. He’s been training really well and everyone has been really impressed with him.”
The win moves Leicester moves on to 62 points, one behind Chelsea in third, and three ahead of Manchester United, who played Crystal Palace late on Thursday. Sheffield United remain eighth.
At the bottom of the table, Aston Villa came agonisingly close to a vital victory in their Premier League survival bid, but Everton’s Theo Walcott salvaged a 1-1 draw with three minutes remaining to break Villa’s hearts.
Ezri Konsa opened the scoring at Goodison Park, but Walcott had the last say. Villa remain 19th in the table, three points from safety with just two games left.
Results
Leicester City 2 Sheffield United 0
Everton 1 Aston Villa 1
Playing later
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Southampton v Brighton