London: John Murtough is to step down as football director of Manchester United and leave Old Trafford, the faltering Premier League giants said on Tuesday.

United are overhauling their structure following Jim Ratcliffe’s acquisition of a 25 per cent stake in the club, which saw the chairman of chemicals giant INEOS take control of football operations.

Ratcliffe is especially keen to overhaul recruitment at United, with the club reportedly looking to bring in Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth and Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox as members of a new leadership team, with Murtough’s exit described as a “mutual” decision.

“John Murtough is to step down from his position as Football Director of Manchester United and leave the club after almost 11 years in a variety of roles at Carrington (the club’s training ground),” said a United statement.

Ratcliffe added: “We want to thank John for his loyal service over many years, and for his support and integrity during this period of transition. He leaves with our best wishes for the future.”

United co-chairman Joel Glazer said: “After 11 years of tireless work for the club, John has mutually agreed with us that now is the right time to step aside and allow the new football leadership structure to be put in place.”

United’s 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool left the Red Devils sixth in the Premier League table, but 11 points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa in the race for European football.