The prestigious FIFA Club World Cup Winner’s Trophy will visit popular venues. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Mobile Roadshow for the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 presented by Alibaba Cloud is kicking off in the build-up to the much-anticipated tournament, which will take place from 3 to 12 February 2022.

Football fans across the UAE will have the chance to engage with a series of experiential activations that will include an opportunity to see the FIFA Club World Cup Winner’s Trophy and meet Dhabi, the Official Mascot of the tournament.

Active lifestyle

The roadshow is part of FIFA and the Local Organising Committee’s engagement plans and aims to positively impact the community by promoting an active lifestyle among the region’s young people while raising awareness about the competition. Planned destinations include shopping centres and other public venues such as Expo 2020.

Dhabi is leaping back into action as the competition’s Official Mascot. Image Credit: Supplied

In addition to enjoying exciting games and interactive features, fans will be able to feast their eyes on and even have their picture taken with the prestigious FIFA Club World Cup trophy. The iconic trophy, which first featured in the 2005 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in Japan, sits at the heart of the roadshow.

Additionally, crowd favourite Dhabi will greet fans of all ages as he returns as the Official Mascot for the FIFA Club World Cup 2021. The fun-loving young Arabian gazelle has made four previous appearances representing the competition in the UAE, first in 2009 and most recently in 2018. Now Dhabi is once again gearing up to show everyone his love for football, encourage visitors to be active and healthy, and welcome locals of all ages to the tournament.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohammed Abdulla Hazzam Al Dhaheri spokesperson for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE Local Organising Committee, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Dhabi back to our community and to roadshow programmes ahead of the highly anticipated tournament. Our community programmes are a very important part of hosting the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, a global sports capital, for the fifth time. We want to offer fans an unforgettable experience, and one that positively impacts the community and inspires sports participation and a healthy lifestyle.”

Health and safety

Al Dhaheri added: “Dhabi represents the Arabian gazelle, which is an icon of Abu Dhabi and is synonymous with beauty, awareness, speed and strength. We want to reiterate that protecting the health and safety of everyone involved in both the tournament and the roadshow programmes is our top priority. We are in daily contact with the local health authorities to ensure we are providing the most rigorous health and safety measures.”

“Dhabi, who has been such a popular character at previous editions of the FIFA Club World Cup in the UAE, always does a great job of creating a buzz before kick-off and we’re delighted that he’s joining the roadshow,” said Jean-François Pathy, Marketing Director at FIFA. “He and the trophy are amazing tools for engaging with fans and creating the fantastic experience that visitors have come to expect from this tournament.”

The roadshow will build excitement ahead of the opening match between host association champions Al Jazira Club and OFC representative AS Pirae on 3 February.

The other participating clubs are Chelsea FC, CF Monterrey, Al Hilal SFC, Al Ahly SC and SE Palmeiras, respectively the winners of the UEFA, Concacaf, AFC and CAF Champions Leagues and the CONMEBOL Libertadores.