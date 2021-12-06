1 of 8
Paris Saint-Germain look set to win Ligue 1 but as for the Champions League, the title that they so desperately want, it would seem they are still quite a way off from this, even with the likes of Lionel Messi in the side. They face Club Bruges in their final Group A match tomorrow.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 8
Manchester City climbed to the top of the English Premier League table for the first time this season with a victory over Watford on Saturday and their next fixture is a dead rubber in Germany where they meet RB Leipzig on Tuesday in the final Group A match. Top spot is already firmly secured following the comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain last time out.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 8
Liverpool have already clinched top spot in Group B and are in the knockout stages of the competition. It will be a chance for coach Jurgen Klopp to rest several star players including Mo Salah.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 8
Real Madrid face Inter Milan in the Group D clash at the Santiago Bernabeu having beaten them in their previous three meetings at either the San Siro or Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Real forward Karim Benzema will miss the match due to injury.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 8
Xavi Hernandez faces his first critical test as Barcelona coach with the club at risk of failing to make the knockout stages for the first time in two decades when they face Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 8
Barca find themselves on the ropes ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Germany, but it could have been far worse were it not for Benfica forward Haris Seferovic’s glaring miss in stoppage time at Camp Nou. They'll be looking to the likes of Ousmane Dembele to guide them to victory.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 8
Man Utd's new interim coach Ralf Rangnick says a much-changed team may face Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the Group F match as United have already qualified for the knockouts. That means 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo may get a rest.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 8
Chelsea next face Russia’s Zenit St Petersburg in their final group stage fixture on Wednesday. Chelsea have qualified for the knockout stages but are tied on 12 points with Juventus at the top of Group H. Coach Thomas Tuchel will demand the Blues grind out a win.
Image Credit: AFP