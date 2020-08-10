Manchester United survive Copenhagen scare Image Credit: AFP

FULL-TIME: UNITED 1 COPENHAGEN 0 (ET)

United do just enough to see off the Danes, who have Johnsson in goals to thank for a string of wonderful saves. Solskjaer's men make it to the semi-finals, but at what cost as his players look shattered in the German late summer heat?

UNITED 1 COPENHAGEN 0 (ET)

Doesn't look like Copenhagen have anything left in the tank as United look to see this one out.

UNITED 1 COPENHAGEN 0 (ET)

Five to go and it looks like Johnsson's heroics will be in vain.

UNITED 1 COPENHAGEN 0 (ET)

Second half going the same way as the first as Martial goes close, but what a story it would be if Copenhagen sneak this. Probably one of the finest goalkeeping performances I have seen.

UNITED 1 COPENHAGEN 0 (ET)

Into the second-half of extra-time now and Copenhagen are still clinging on by the skin of their teeth. A sucker goal would really take the wind out of United and set up a penalty shoot-out nail-biter.

UNITED 1 COPENHAGEN 0 (ET)

Madness in the Copenhagen goal as Johnsson denies Fernandes, Juan Mata and Lindelof with hand, then foot, then an intervention by the woodwork. Had United played like this during regulation time and Johnsson was not having the game of his life, they would have had a 5-0 win in the bag.

UNITED 1 COPENHAGEN 0 (ET)

The one thing on Solskjaer's mind is where was all this vim during the 90 minutes?

United looking a class apart now but have had to exert themselves for 30 minutes more in a sweaty Cologne heat. They face Wolves or Europa specialists Sevilla next and expending extra energy is not a good idea in this quick-turnaround tournament.

UNITED 1 COPENHAGEN 0 (ET)

United, and Martial in particular wants to put this one to bed. A brilliant save by Johnsson - he has certainly put himself in the transfer window alert column tonight - denies the Frenchman from making to 2-0.

GOAL: UNITED 1 COPENHAGEN 0 (ET)

I don't know whether this will annoy or delight United manager Solskjaer more. United make the breakthrough after Martial is tumbled and Fernandes converts the penalty. An extra 30 minutes of effort will certainly take their toll on the English side, but now they look to be on their way into the semi-finals as Copenhagen keeper Johnsson is beaten at last.

FULL-TIME: UNITED 0 COPENHAGEN 0 - EXTRA TIME TO COME

Extra-time is on the way as neither team can find a way through. United will be the more nervous now...

FULL TIME: INTER 2 LEVERKUSEN 1

We have our first Europ League semi-finalists as Inter have seen off Leverkusen. Those two goals first-half goals from Barella and Lukaku proved enough as Leverkusen could not find a leveller after Havertz reduced the deficit.

UNITED 0 COPENHAGEN 0

Copenhagen are screaming for a penalty. Nothing doing says the ref. Johnsson then makes the save of the match to deny Martial's effort from finding the top left corner.

UNITED 0 COPENHAGEN 0

Extra-time is something United will be desperate to avoid as this heat will be exhausting their players after a journey from England. Should they make it through, ice baths will be top of the agenda in stifling Germany heat.

10 minutes to go as Inter look to hold on against Leverkusen and United come in waves looking for a winner against Copenhagen.

UNITED 0 COPENHAGEN 0

How have United not scored yet? Johnsson is again the hero in goal as he denies Fernandes and Pogba in quick succession.

INTER 2 LEVERKUSEN 1

Still Inter with the advantage in Dusseldorf. Much like Barcelona against Napoli the other night, the Italians will hope they have done enough and try to catch Leverkusen on the break to kill the game.

UNITED 0 COPENHAGEN 0

This game has sprung to life, as united do not want extra-time in such a short turnaround in this mini-tournament.

Falk has a great opportunity to throw the Danish cat among the Mancunian pigeons with a cross ball that divides the United defence. Oviedo's effort is halted by man-of-the-match contender Bailly. 20 to go.

UNITED 0 COPENHAGEN 0

It's like they are taking turns. All the drama shifts to the other end as Copenhagen force Romero into action for the first time in this half. Kaufmann fluffs his shots and it hits the turf before Romero checks his dive to collect safely. Maguire in the book for a cynical pull-back on a Copenhagen attacker during the move.

Moments later, Fernandes hits the Copenhagen post with a fine effort from the edge of the area. Johnsson lucky he didn't put it in the net as he dived way late and the rebound could easily gone in off his back.

I smell a goal...

UNITED 0 COPENHAGEN 0

More frustrations. Again United have the ball in the net as Rashford taps home but he is at least two yards offside when he picks up the ball. VAR men put their feet up as that doesn't even need a check.

UNITED 0 COPENHAGEN 0

Again United ping the ball about arounfd the Danes' area before Pogba lets fly. Straight at the keeper.

UNITED 0 COPENHAGEN 0

Very similar to the first half so far with United probing, Copenhagen standing up and looking to break on the counter-attack. One goal will win this I reckon.

INTER 2 LEVERKUSEN 1

The Germans know they need a goal and are pushing inter back. Diaby and Havertz cause problems before the former's shot is high and wide under pressure.

12:12AM



UNITED 0 COPENHAGEN 0

Ooooof, Paul Pogba, that is woeful. Rashford does great work on the left to keep the ball alive and it is worked out to the Frenchman, who shapes to curl it into the top corner but is closer to the corner flag with his effort.

KICK-OFF: UNITED 0 COLOGNE 0

Running behind by a few minutes in Cologne, largely due to that sore one in the face for Wan-Bissaka. We are playing football again. 45 minutes for someone to find a winner.

KICK-OFF: INTER 2 LEVERKUSEN 1

Back under way in Dusseldorf. Can the Germans make 'home' advantage count and get back into this?

HALF-TIME: UNITED 0 COPENHAGEN 0

So stalemate, but United thought they had the lead through Greenwood just before the break, before VAR intervened. Copenhagen also had two great chances to let their opponents know they cannot take them for granted.

HALF-TIME: INTER 2 LEVERKUSEN 1

The Italians have the upper hand in Dusseldorf. Two quick goals midway through the first half had Leverkusen on the ropes, but HAvertz has hauled them back into contention. Plenty more to come in this one.

NO GOAL! UNITED 0 COPENHAGEN 0

More frustration for United who think they have broken the deadlock. Greenwood beats Johnson in the Copenhagen goal, but he is clearly offside and we remain goalless.

11:46PM



Things have finally settled down a bit in Dusseldorf as we approach half-time. United still probe and patiently play the ball around looking for an opening in the Copenhagen defence. Rashford tries one from distance but Johnsson gets it away.

UNITED 0 COPENHAGEN 0

Daramay is certainly proving to be a handful for the United defence as Bailly has to look sharp to cut out the danger once again.

UNITED 0 COPENHAGEN 0

A Bruno Fernandes free-kick sails harmlessly over into the empty stands at Cologne. Copenhagen have definitely had the better chances while united have dominated possession.

INTER 2 LEVERKUSEN 1

Can't look away for a minute as Inter think they have a penalty. But in steps VAR to overrule the ref, confirming the ball came off Sinkgraven's shoulder and ther was no handball. Lukaku returns the ball as he was shaping up to take the spot-kick.

GOAL! INTER 2 LEVERKUSEN 1

Make that mountain a big hill. Great finish from Havertz as he plonks it through the legs of the keeper.

11:30PM



GOAL! INTER 2 LEVERKUSEN 0

Classic Lukaku as he uses his body to hold off a challenge and sweeps home. Leverkusen with a mountain to climb now.

UNITED 0 COPENHAGEN 0

Wow! United's defence is sleeping again as it is another golden chance for Copenhagen. Daramy hold on to possession while United ball watch inside the area but he cannot find the net with his shot before Stage's effort is stopped on the line. United clear. Just.

11:19PM



GOAL! INTER 1 LEVERKUSEN 0

Barella opens the scoring in Dusseldorf. The Italians have been dominating and Lukaku is denied in the area before a delighted Barella picks up the rebound and skips through to bang it home.

11:15PM



Marcus Rashford is off target as United build again, but they are nearly caught out at the back as Daramy just fails to get on the end of a cross and Bailly clears. A sore one next as Wan-Bissaka takes a ball right in the chops from Boilesen. He is down and drowsy and probably checking all his teeth are still in his head.

Boilesen seems to have pulled something and Copenhagen will be forced into an early change.

UNITED 0 COPENHAGEN 0

In Cologne, Copenhagen are happy to soak up the pressure. This Danish mob are known for their solid defending (cue that jinx). A couple of early United corners but nothing to really worry Copenhagen keeper Johnsson as yet. Tentative

11:10PM



Strangely hot weather for August in Germany and even though the sun has set you can see the players sweating already in the muggy heat. Early chance for Inter as former United man Romelu Lukaku nearly gets through before Leverkusen clear their lines.

KICK-OFF

UNITED 0 COPENHAGEN 0

INTER 0 LEVERKUSEN 0

Interesting to note that Romero has been given the gloves ahead of error-prone De Gea for United. With Dean Henderson going back out on loan, maybe this will be the chance Romero needs to make the No. 1 jersey his own for next season.

Inter coach will have identified as Kai Havertz as the dangerman they will need to shut down tonight. The young playmaker is brimming with talent and looks set to be departing Leverkusen to head to Chelsea duiring this transfer window. But he is determined to give his all while his current employers are still alive in the Europa League.

10:55PM



So we have finally arrived at the unprecedented mini-tournament in Germany. It is certainly an odd way to finish this year's competition, but needs must and the fans certainly hungry to see how things pan out.

"It's only one leg from here and fans certainly seem anxious, knowing there is no room for error. I've yet to spot a Dane but there are certainly plenty of English, Italian and German fans eager to cheer their guys on," says Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights, Dubai. "The place would usually be quiet now the season has finished, but the fans are still coming out for the football to make up for the lost time during the lockdown across Europe."

It's almost like an old pals' act for the two coaches in Cologne as United's Solksjaer and Copenhagen's Stale Solbakken are former teammates on the national side for Norway, while Ole learned the managerial ropes at Copenhagen under Stale in Denmark.

10:43PM



UNITED v COPENHAGEN

Team news

Man Utd XI: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Pogba, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial. Subs: De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Mengi, Matic, McTominay, Pereira, Chong, James, Lingard, Mata, Ighalo.

Copenhagen XI: Johnsson; Varela, Nelsson, Bjelland, Boilesen; Pep Biel, Stage, Zeca; Daramy, Wind, Falk. Subs: Andersen, Grytebust, Bengtsson, Papagiannopoulos, Bartolec, Oviedo, Mudrazija, Kaufmann, Bøving, Hjælmhof.

INTER v LEVERKUSEN

Team news

Inter Milan: Handanovic, Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni, D'Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young, Lukaku, Martinez. Subs: Padelli, Sanchez, Moses, Sensi, Ranocchia, Valero, Eriksen, Esposito, Agoume, Biraghi, Skriniar, Candreva

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky, L Bender, S Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven, Baumgartlinger, Palacios, Havertz, Demirbay, Diaby, Volland. Subs: Ozcan, Lomb, Tah, Dragovic, Bailey, Amiri, Alario, Wendell, Weiser, Wirtz, Bellarabi

The action continues tomorrow with Shakhtar Donetsk v Basel and Wolverhampton Wanderers v serial Europa League winners Sevilla.

But back to tonight, we are just over 20 minutes away from kick-off. Manchester united and Inter will fancy their chances, but football can be fickle and cruel, especially when you only have 90 minutes as opposed ti 180 to settle a tie. Copenhagen are a real unknown for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, while Leverkusen have more than enough talent to cause Antinio conte's side a few problems.

VAR played a big hand in the last-16 matches last week, how big a role will it play tonight?

Evening. Another late one tonight, but the tension and excitement in Europe rateches up another notch as we begin our voyage into the straight knockout, one-legged ties. No two legs to decide a winner from here on in, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic forcing Uefa to compress the Europa League and Champions League into a short two-week window.