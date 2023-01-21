Close range

Bowen scored his goals in a seven-minute first half spell, first netting from close range after Emerson Palmieri’s cross was flicked into his path. He was set up for his second by good work on the right wing by Michail Antonio, whose cross was timed perfectly for the incoming forward.

Everton went close late in the half when Alex Iwobi’s goal-bound effort was deflected onto the woodwork by Declan Rice, and they were much improved in the second half but could not find a way back into the game.

It is more misery for Everton fans, who had a sit-in protest at Goodison Park last weekend following defeat to Southampton, calling for the club’s board to be sacked. Those calls will likely grow louder in the coming days.

West Ham are next in action in the FA Cup fourth round when they travel to Derby County on Jan. 30, while Everton host leaders Arsenal in the Premier League on Feb. 4.

Late goal

Nottingham Forest snatched a late equaliser to deny Bournemouth their first win since November. The Cherries took the lead when Dango Ouattara crossed and Jaidon Anthony finished well. But the hosts could not hang on as they conceded in the 83rd minute. Sam Surridge scored against his old side, sliding in from close range to convert Brennan Johnson’s low cross.

Evan Ferguson scored late to earn Brighton a point after Leicester had come from behind to take the lead at King Power Stadium. Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring for Brighton with a superb effort from outside the area. Marc Albrighton tucked past Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for the equaliser and then put the home side ahead. But 18-year-old Ferguson rescued a point for Europe-chasing Brighton.