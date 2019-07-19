Charlotte, North Carolina: Arsenal manager Unai Emery said on Thursday that he was planning for the potential departure of club captain Laurent Koscielny while mulling a leadership role for young defender Rob Holding.

Koscielny refused to join the Premier League club on their US tour amid British media reports linking the 33-year-old French centre back with a move to Ligue 1 sides Girondins Bordeaux and Olympique Lyonnais.

Emery had labelled him an “important player” earlier this week but has now openly admitted Koscielny could leave.

However, the 23-year-old Holding could step up to be one of Emery’s “five captains” — all able to wear the armband when called upon, the manager said.

“I want one English player in these five captains” Emery told a media conference in Los Angeles ahead of the International Champions Cup match against Fiorentina on Saturday.

“Last year [Granit] Xhaka, Mesut [Ozil] and Nacho [Monreal] were working as captains. But after Aaron Ramsey and Petr Cech left — and possibly Laurent Koscielny — I will want more.

“An English player who grew up in our academy can understand the English spirit and Arsenal values. These are the qualities and more [we want].

“We are really happy with his [Holding’s] progress. We need his performances as a centre back. [Before] he had his injury he was really playing with big performances.”