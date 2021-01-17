Dubai: France manager Didier Deschamps has excluded Karim Benzema from his starting roster since the Mathieu Valbuena blackmail scandal, in which Benzima was implicated, broke out five years ago.
Benzema hasn’t featured in the national team since October of 2015, a month before he was arrested by French police.
Legal proceedings have been ongoing in the case. Reports this month confirmed that Benzema would stand trial on charges related to the incident.
The French player of Algerian origins famously accused Deschamps of racism, when Deschamps failed to call the player up for the Euro 2016 team.
“He [Deschamps] has bowed to the pressure of a racist part of France,” said Benzema. Now Deschamps has says he will never forget Benzema’s accusations.
“It’s a stain,” he told RTL in a new interview.
“Even if, with time, it calms down a bit, I can’t forget. It’s not just about Karim Benzema. There are statements by other people too that have led to this violent act, which affects my family
“When it concerns me, on my choices as coach, the tactics, the technical aspect, it has to be accepted and it does not matter.
“There, it crosses the white line. It touches my name, my family. For me, this is unacceptable.
“Saying certain things necessarily leads to verbal or physical aggression. I suffer the consequences. We cannot forget. I cannot forget. I will never forget.”
Benzema remains at the centre of action at Real Madrid despite being an outcast within the French team.