On Twitter, the Croat wrote: “After two amazing years in Al Ain where together with my team and everyone involved we wrote history — the time has come to part ways. Winning the first double in Al Ain’s rich history was an amazing achievement I will always remember. What can I even say about the club World Cup and historic wins that lead us to the final against Real Madrid. Amazing memories we made together and wrote history. Big thanks to all my players, everyone in the club and a special thanks to Ainawi for their support; without all of you this wouldn’t be possible. I would like to thank HH Shaikh Mohammad, HH Hazza Bin Zayed, Al Ain’s president Mr Ghanim and board member Mr Obaid Hammad for their unconditional support without which this wouldn’t be possible. For now we part but I feel that in the future … anything is possible. Sukhran to all and good luck.”