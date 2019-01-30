Abu Dhabi: Al Ain coach Zoran Mamic has stepped down following the end of his two-year contract with the club.
Mamic announced his decision in two separate tweets one for the management and one for the players.
In his first season with the UAE club he won the first double in the club’s 50-year history: the Arabian Gulf League and UAE President’s Cup. He also led Al Ain to a historic Club World Cup final where they lost against Real Madrid 4-1.
On Twitter, the Croat wrote: “After two amazing years in Al Ain where together with my team and everyone involved we wrote history — the time has come to part ways. Winning the first double in Al Ain’s rich history was an amazing achievement I will always remember. What can I even say about the club World Cup and historic wins that lead us to the final against Real Madrid. Amazing memories we made together and wrote history. Big thanks to all my players, everyone in the club and a special thanks to Ainawi for their support; without all of you this wouldn’t be possible. I would like to thank HH Shaikh Mohammad, HH Hazza Bin Zayed, Al Ain’s president Mr Ghanim and board member Mr Obaid Hammad for their unconditional support without which this wouldn’t be possible. For now we part but I feel that in the future … anything is possible. Sukhran to all and good luck.”
For the players, he wrote: “It is hard to find words how I feel about my players. We were a family. A true family … We had amazing moments, we argued, we worked hard, we had fun, we won games and trophies. In two years we experienced everything but we did all of that — together. As a family. I wish to thank each and everyone of my players, your are all special to me and from my heart I wish you all the best. It was a privilege working with you. Shukran guys and best of luck!”
Mamic's next position will be in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal, who look set to part ways with coach Jorge Jesus.