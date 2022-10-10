Manchester City head to Copenhagen tomorrow night for their Group G Champions League clash knowing a win will see them book their spot for the knockout stage with two games to spare.

The Citizens are viewed by many as the favourites to go all the way in the competition this season and that is because of the sparking form of new striker Erling Haaland.

City are currently top of their group with nine points from their first three matches while Copenhagen are bottom. The Danish club were thrashed last week by City at the Etihad Stadium 5-0 and more goals from Pep Guardiola’s side are expected.

Only one winner

Copenhagen drew 1-1 with Nordsjaelland at the weekend which will have boosted their confidence but with Haaland – who has 20 goals in 13 appearances – in such fine goalscoring form, there looks like only being one winner.

City blew Southampton away 4-0 in the Premier League on the weekend and look unstoppable right now. They have won 6-3, 5-0 and 4-0 in their last three matches - all at home - and even though this will represent their first away game in any competition since the 3-0 success at Wolves in the league in the middle of September, it shouldn’t be much of a problem for them.

Commanding position

Guardiola’s side beat Sevilla 4-0 in their Champions League opener before recording a 2-1 victory over Dortmund on September 14, and the win over Copenhagen has left them in a commanding position in the group ahead of their final two group fixtures against Dortmund and Sevilla.

Copenhagen will again be missing Akinkunmi Amoo and Zeca for this match through injury but Kevin Diks and Victor Kristiansen are both set to return.