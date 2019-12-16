The Champions League draw took place in Nyon. Image Credit: Design by Jose Barros/Gulf News

Dubai: Manchester City are in the tie of the round in the Champions League last 16 as they face Spanish giants and 13-time European champions Real Madrid over two legs.

Holders Liverpool have a tricky draw against Real’s Spanish neighbours Atletico, while Barcelona take on Napoli.

Chelsea face German juggernaut Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are also up against German opposition in the shape of RB Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund will play Paris St-Germain and newcomers Atalanta are up against Valencia.

The draw took place on Monday at Uefa headquarters and pits Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane against City manager Pep Guardiola. Zidane won three Champions League titles in three attempts with Madrid, while Guardiola has been seeking his third title for almost a decade after winning twice with Barcelona.

Also, Liverpool have sent back to the stadium where they won the title last season, with a first leg at Atletico Madrid.

In other matches, Paris St-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel was paired with his former club Borussia Dortmund, and Lyon will take on Juventus.

The matches are scheduled for February 18-19 and February 25-26 (first legs) and March 10-11 and March 17-18 (second legs).

The final on May 30 will be in Istanbul.

Manchester United will take on Club Brugge in the last 32 of the Europa League while struggling Arsenal will face Greek side Olympiakos following Monday’s draw in Nyon.

United, who won the competition under Jose Mourinho in 2017, travel to Bruges for the first leg on February 20 before returning to Old Trafford a week later.

Arsenal are languishing ninth in the Premier League after sacking coach Unai Emery but finished top of their group in Europe and are also away in the first leg.

Ajax were drawn with Spanish outfit Getafe following their surprise exit from the group stage of the Champions League, while Serie A leaders Inter Milan travel to Ludogorets.

Antonio Conte’s side will be among the favourites for the competition alongside last season’s Champions League semi-finalists Ajax after failing to get past Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in Europe’s top competition.

Sevilla travel to Romanian side Cluj with the five-time winners riding high in La Liga, while fellow Spaniards Espanyol travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are enjoying their first European campaign in nearly four decades.

Scottish sides were given favourable draws with Celtic travelling to Copenhagen for their first leg before hosting the Danish side in Glasgow.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers were rewarded with two legs against Portuguese side Braga, with the first leg taking place in Glasgow.

The first legs will be played on January 20, with the return matches on February 27.

The draw - Champions League

Borussia Dortmund v Paris St-Germain

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Atalanta v Valencia

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Lyon v Juventus

Tottenham v Rb Leipzig

Napoli v Barcelona

The draw - Europa League

Wolves v Espanyol

Sporting Lisbon v Istanbul Basaksehir

Getafe v Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen v Porto

Copenhagen v Celtic

Apoel v Basel

Cluj v Sevilla

Olympiakos v Arsenal

AZ Alkmaar v LASK

Club Brugge v Manchester United

Ludogorets v Internazionale

Eintracht Frankfurt v Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica

Wolfsburg v Malmo

Roma v Gent