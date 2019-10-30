Two goals and two assists in win over Valladolid

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi. Image Credit: AFP

Barcelona: Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde he has run out of words to describe the Argentine striker Lionel Messi as every time he touches the ball, he ends up doing something special.

His remarks came after Barcelona’s 5-1 win over Valladolid in La Liga which took the Catalan side to the top of the standings.

In the match against Valladolid, Messi scored a brace and also had two assists to his name.

“What else can be said about him? I have run out of words. We always know that he will appear, whatever the match. His talent is not comparable to anything, the reality is that every time he touches the ball, something special happens. I just don’t know what to say,” said Valverde.