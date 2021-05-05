Chelsea have the upper hand against Real Madrid Image Credit: Reuters

12:55AM



CHELSEA 2 REAL 0: The home side are looking for another as the pressure is off. Possibility of a penalty by the final seconds but the whistle goes and Chelsea are off to Istanbul. Thanks for following.

12:48AM



GOAL! CHELSEA 2 REAL 0 Game over! Pulisic crosses to Mason Mount as Real run out of steam. Party time in London for the boys in Blue. We have our final. City v Chelsea.

12:44AM



CHELSEA 1 REAL 0: Sorry for reusing the word but this is so frustrating for Real. There does not seem to be inspiration on this night. Can't see a leveller as Chelsea are an inch away from their place in the final.

12:37AM



CHELSEA 1 REAL 0: If anything Chelsea are gonna snatch another. Chillwell tests Courtois but we are no closer to finding out a winner here (except for the clock, which is in Chelsea's favour).

12:33AM



CHELSEA 1 REAL 0: What Real would give for a Ronaldo-esque moment now. 15 mins to go but they look out of answers.

12:31AM



CHELSEA 1 REAL 0: This is right on a knife-edge. One goal for the visitors and we are into extra-time. If Chelsea score, we are game over. Dramarama!

12:28AM



CHELSEA 1 REAL: Subs time and Pulisic - hero in Madrid - is on for Werner.

12:25AM



CHELSEA 1 REAL 0: Real push for the leveller that would take this to extra-time, but Chelsea break and Courtois has to halt another effort. The Blues in the ascendancy.

12:23AM



CHELSEA 1 REAL 0: Getting a bit messy out there now as Real throw themselves at every ball. Nacho earns a yellow for grabbing the shirt of Havertz while he was on the deck.

12:21AM



CHELSEA 1 REAL 0: What a chance to put it to bed for Chelsea as Havertz is clean through with support, but he goes on his own and Courtois stand up to beat out the effort.

12:16AM



CHELSEA 1 REAL 0: Benzema looking frustrated now as Real get denied time and again by the Chelsea backline.

12:09AM



KICK-OFF! CHELSEA 1 REAL 0: Tuchel is showing his mettle as a boss at the top table. Can Real cojour up another famous night to deny the Londoners?

11:46PM



CHELSEA 1 REAL 0: We are looking good for that all-English final as Chelsea have all the cards. But one goal will mean we could be facing extra-time and possibly penalties. What do Real have left?

11:39PM



CHELSEA 1 REAL 0: Another great save from Mendy to keep out a free header from Benzema in the six-yard box. This has plenty of meat in it this one with 10 to go to half-time.

11:30PM



GOAL! CHELSEA 1 REAL 0 And as I once again jinx the jinxiness out of a game, Benzema forces a great save from Mendy at one end before Havertz dinks one off the bar at the other. Werner is there to mop it up and give Chelsea a massive step towards the final.

11:27PM



CHELSEA 0 REAL 0: Not much action after that early scare for Real but the more this goes on, the mor it plays into Chelsea's hands.

11:20PM



NO GOAL: CHELSEA 0 REAL 0 Timo Werner thinks he haas given the Blues the lead but he looks over as the linesman has his flag up. Poor lad can't but a goal for Chelsea - he was marginally offside.

11:13PM



CHELSEA 0 REAL 0: Another former Chelsea man - Courtois in goals - palms away from Rudiger, who has the first real chance of the game.

11:12PM



CHELSEA 0 REAL 0: Tentative start in the unseasonable weather in London (it is May!). Interesting to see Hazard staring against his old club after a torrid time at Real through injury and fitness. Will it be a day in Paradise for Eden or a night to forget in the downpour?

11:05PM



KICK-OFF - CHELSEA v REAL: After the hailstorm and the Mahrez show last night for City (read more here), it is chucking it down in London. I don’t know how to describe this downpour — hail, sleet, snow, rain, cats, dogs, kitchen sinks ...

11:03PM



CHELSEA v REAL: TEAM NEWS

Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Silva, Christensen, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Azpilicueta, Mount, Havertz, Werner. Subs: Arrizabalaga, Caballero, Alonso, Zouma, James, Emerson, Ziyech, Gilmour, Pulisic, Abraham, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Militao, Ramos, Nacho, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius. Subs: Lunin, Altube, Odriozola, Gutierrez, Isco, Valverde, Arribas, Blanco, Marcelo, Asensio, Diaz, Rodrygo.

11:03PM



CHELSEA v REAL: Will Thomas Tuchel and his boys fancy their chances or will Real run them ragged with the return of Ramos?

“After seeing the emphatic manner of Mancheter City’s win last night, Chelsea will be keen to follow suit and not only set up an all-English final but get 13-time champions Real Madrid out of the way,” says James Birch, assistant manager at Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. “What a way to get your hopes up for the final. Also Chelsea have got previous in the Champions League and will fancy their chances against City — whom they play often in England, while City look to have the measure of Real.”

11:02PM

