FULL-TIME: CITY IN THE FINAL! Neymar skies it over the bar and that sums up their night. all over and City await Real or Chelsea in Istanbul.

CITY 2 PSG 0: And there we have it. Neymar rolling around as if shot. While Danilo (his teammate) picks up the yellow for a foul. Such a waste of talent in my opinion.... Meanwhile. City are two minutes away.

CITY 2 PSG 0: Aguero is on for Foden. Touching moment as the old guard comes on for the new.

CITY 2 PSG 0: All one-way traffic now as City gear up for their first final in the pinnacle of club football. Raheem and Jesus come on for City. What a bench...

RED CARD! DI MARIA (PSG): Just like in the first leg, PSG have lost their cool as they get outclassed and Angel Di Maria is up the tunnel. Then Zinchenko loses his cool as Verratti grabs Foden on the ground. Yellows all round but this is getting messy for PSG in the closing stages.

GOAL! CITY 2 PSG 0: And that is that! Mahrez is the killer for PSG as he strikes again at the back post. Phenomenal stuff and character from City.

CITY 1 PSG 0: Icardi is removed by Pochettino in favour of Kean. How will that change the shape up front?

CITY 1 PSG 0: Pep Guardiola is out patrolling the touchline in the pouring rain. I think this is the most animated and nervous I have seen him at the same time! Subs time approaching as we hit 60 mins.

CITY 1 PSG 0: City start brightly with Foden testing Navas in the PSG goal. But Zincheko is congratulated by his teamates as if he scored a goal as he gets across brilliantly to keep out Neymar.

KICK-OFF - CITY 1 PSG 0: Off we go again for the last roll of the dice for Paris' finest. Can they mount a comeback or are City on their way to Istanbul? We shall see.

CITY 1 PSG 0: So how does Pochettino play this second 45? Does he throw on Mbappe and hope for the best? Does he stick with Neymar and Di Maria? Will Pep turn to the bench early? It is not in City's character to park the bus but this is such a pivotal three-quarters-of-an-hour. I reckon Pep will go with the tried-and-trusted 'attack is the best policy' for the home team, while the visitors will throw the kitchen sink, with nothing left to lose. Goals guaranteed (unless it is 0-0 in the second half).

HALF-TIME: CITY 1 PSG 0

So far so good for City. 3-1 to the good on aggregate and a foot and another big toe in the final now. With a Pep pep-talk to come, this will be a fascinating scenond half. Do you go nowhere!!!

CITY 1 PSG 0: Half-time approaching, and City are weathering the storm. This is looking more and more like a tough ask for Neymar et al. City finishing the half on a high as Navas has to look alert to keep out a series of chances.

CITY 1 PSG 0: Ederson once again tries to catch out his own defenders with a quick ball but the game as a whole is much more playing into City's hands as they get a hold on the possession stats.

CITY 1 PSG 0: A bit of midfield turgidness now as the game gets a bit stale. City will be loving the minutes tick by.

CITY 1 PSG 0: Ander Herrera goes into the book as the former Man United man gets a bit uppity as a decision goes against PSG. The visitors are in danger of losing their cool here.

CITY 1 PSG 0: What a chance as Ederson tries to release it early and Da Silva takes a pop from distance. But is goes just wide. Nervy times still for City.

CITY 1 PSG 0: Paris St-Germain have a mountain to climb now as they need three, but they are continuing to press. This game certainly has more goals in it.

GOAL! CITY 1 PSG 0: And all of a sudden City are up the other end. De Bruyne sees his effort blocked and Mahrez is their to slot home the rebound from a tight angle on the right.

CITY 0 PSG 0: PENALTY! Ref points to the spot after Zinchenko is penalised. But a quick check at the sidescreen means it is overruled as it came off his shoulder. Big let-off for City

CITY 0 PSG 0: Tough at times to spot the ball with all the ice still on the pitch. Maybe we shuld have a yellow ball out there? PSG trying to press high. And is this a early drama point?

CITY 0 PSG 0: Some early tumbles from Di Maria and co as City look to assert themselves physically.

KICK-OFF - CITY 0 PSG 0: The French side get us under way. Here we go!

MAN CITY v PSG: Two minutes to go until we get rolling. The teams are out for the Uefa anthem and there look to be lots of cool heads on the pitch (not just because the stewards are still shovelling the ice of the pitch).

MAN CITY V PSG: We may be in May but the British weather is still up to its usual tricks as a freak hailstorm turned the Etihad pitch white during the warm-up.

So is it time for City to prove their worth and take their place at the top table in Europe? The next 90 minutes shall tell such a story. But we are sure to be in for some fireworks. Check out the preview here.

"City surely earned the right to for once be favourites at this stage of a European competition," Says Craig Leader, manager at Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. "Only a moment of magic or two can stop them now."

MAN CITY v PSG: TEAM NEWS

The big news is Kylian Mbappe is on the bench for PSG as he struggles with a knock.

Manchester City: Ederson, Zinchenko, Dias, Stones, Walker, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Foden, Silva, Mahrez, De Bruyne. Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Laporte, Mendy, Cancelo, Rodri, Torres, Fernandinho, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero.

Paris St-Germain: Navas, Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo, Paredes, Herrera, Di Maria, Verratti, Neymar, Icardi. Subs: Rico, Randriamamy, Kehrer, Kurzawa, Bakker, Dagba, Rafinha, Pereira, Sarabia, Draxler, Mbappe, Kean.

Pep Guardiola’s men were rocked on their heels in the first 45 minutes in Paris last week and were trailing to a fine header from Marquinhos. But they came roaring back in the second half and claimed a famous win thanks to goals from De Bruyne and Mahrez. Now can they get the job done and book their first ever Champions League final?

