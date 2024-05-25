President, Vice-President congratulate winners

As soon as the match concluded, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Al Ain FC for winning the AFC Champions League, stressing that the victory is a moment of great pride for their fans and the whole nation.



On his X account, Sheikh Mohamed tweeted: “Congratulations to @alainfcae_en on winning the AFC Champions League. The victory is a moment of great pride for their fans and the whole nation, and I applaud the efforts of the players and coaches for this historic achievement that will inspire further sporting success. I also commend the opponents Yokohama F. Marinos for their commitment and sportsmanship that embodied the true nature of the competition.



Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to express his happiness with the outcome and extended his congratulations to the UAE President and the people of the UAE.



His message read: "Today, the UAE celebrates Al Ain FC's victory; the Gulf cheers, and Asia joins in the jubilation. Congratulations to the UAE President and our people on winning the Asian Cup. It was a fantastic match, with remarkable fighting spirit and a well-deserved victory. Today, we are celebrating the UAE’s footballing excellence."



Additionally, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, also congratulated Al Ain Club, the pride of UAE football, for their victory in the AFC Champions League title.



He tweeted: "Congratulations to Al Ain Club, the standard-bearer of UAE football, on securing the AFC Champions League title. Congratulations to the UAE President, Sheikh Hazza Bin Zayed, and to the fans of Al Ain, as well as to all the supporters across the UAE who have backed our national representative on their journey to glory."



