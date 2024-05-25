Al Ain: Al Ain FC has decisively clinched their second AFC Champions League title, overwhelming Japan's Yokohama Marinos 5-1 in a riveting final at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.
The home side's victory was witnessed by a packed stadium, with fans cheering loudly throughout the match.
The scoring opened early with Soufiane Rahimi putting Al Ain ahead in the 8th minute. The lead was doubled by Kaku from the penalty spot in the 34th minute, asserting Al Ain's dominance early in the game.
Although Yokohama narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Matheus in the 40th minute, Al Ain maintained control. Rahimi added his second goal of the night in the 67th minute, bringing the score to 3-1.
The final moments of the match saw Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba turn the game into a rout, scoring in the 91st and again in the 95th minute, sealing a 5-1 victory for Al Ain.
Historic win secures Fifa Club World Cup entry
This historic win marks only the second time Al Ain has claimed the continental title, their first being in 2003. It also marks a significant moment as Al Ain has reached the Asian Champions final four times in its history.
With the victory they have also secured a place in the inaugural 32-team Fifa Club World Cup next year. The tournament will take place in the US and features the likes of Real Madrid, Man City and Bayern Munich.
On his X account, Sheikh Mohamed tweeted: “Congratulations to @alainfcae_en on winning the AFC Champions League. The victory is a moment of great pride for their fans and the whole nation, and I applaud the efforts of the players and coaches for this historic achievement that will inspire further sporting success. I also commend the opponents Yokohama F. Marinos for their commitment and sportsmanship that embodied the true nature of the competition.
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to express his happiness with the outcome and extended his congratulations to the UAE President and the people of the UAE.
His message read: "Today, the UAE celebrates Al Ain FC's victory; the Gulf cheers, and Asia joins in the jubilation. Congratulations to the UAE President and our people on winning the Asian Cup. It was a fantastic match, with remarkable fighting spirit and a well-deserved victory. Today, we are celebrating the UAE’s footballing excellence."
Additionally, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, also congratulated Al Ain Club, the pride of UAE football, for their victory in the AFC Champions League title.
He tweeted: "Congratulations to Al Ain Club, the standard-bearer of UAE football, on securing the AFC Champions League title. Congratulations to the UAE President, Sheikh Hazza Bin Zayed, and to the fans of Al Ain, as well as to all the supporters across the UAE who have backed our national representative on their journey to glory."
In contrast to the first leg where Yokohama had secured a 2-1 win, Al Ain's spectacular performance in the second leg left no doubts about their superiority on the field.