This World Cup could be the last chance for Christine Sinclair to become the first player ever to score in six World Cups.

However, she has already broken several records, ahead of football greats of either gender, including world-famous Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Canada team captain Sinclair (40) is the all-time leading scorer in international football with 190 goals, and she's looking to leave her mark on the biggest stage in women’s football this year. She is out to get a record sixth World Cup goal, after becoming the second football player in the world to achieve the feat in five editions of the World Cup, in 2019. That same year Brazilian great Marta beat her to it.

For those who don’t follow women’s football, Ronaldo was only the third player to score in five World Cup tournaments and he did that in 2022.

The New Zealand tournament could be Sinclair’s last chance to attempt to achieve the record six – which would make her the only player ever to do so. But, things look uncertain with the 40-year-old seen limping at one of the games this week; and this time too, Brazil’s Marta could beat Sinclair to it.

Sinclair was visibly limping late in Canada’s 2-1 comeback victory over Ireland in Perth at the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday night and needed treatment. So far, the 2023 World Cup has yet to see the best of Sinclair, who missed a penalty kick in Canada's opening 0-0 draw against Nigeria and was benched for the start of the Ireland game.

After missing her chance, she could lose the historic opportunity to set a record for Brazil’s Marta again. Brazil plays France in Brisbane on Saturday, giving Marta another chance to reach the milestone first. Both made their World Cup debuts in 2003 and have scored in every tournament since.