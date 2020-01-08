Harare: Sean Williams has been named Zimbabwe’s new Test captain while Chamu Chibhabha will be leading the national team in ODIs and T20s on an “interim” basis.
Zimbabwe Cricket said the appointments were recommended by former captain and current director of cricket Hamilton Masakadza, who were then “unanimously endorsed” by the Zimbabwe Cricket Board at a meeting in Harare.
Williams has played 179 international matches, while Chibhabha, with 139 international games to his name, will lead in international cricket for the first time. Chibhabha, however, hasn’t played international cricket in more than a year, having last featured in a T20 against South Africa in 2018.