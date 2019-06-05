Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared his “finally the Kaifs meet” moment with actress Katrina Kaif, sending fans in a tizzy.
“Finally the Kaifs meet. PS: As clarified earlier, abhi tak koi rishta nahi, except insaaniyat ka [as of now we’re not related, except as humans],” Mohammad Kaif tweeted.
He shared a photograph in which the two of them are all smiles for the camera. Katrina, who has been promoting her new film ‘Bharat’ looks bright and lovely in a red shirt dress, while Mohammad looks dapper in a suit.
The post drew a lot of comments from fans.
One Twitter user wrote: “Both Kaifs’ career took a huge stardom from London: Katrina Kaif from the movie ‘Namastey London’, Mohammad Kaif from NatWest final on home of cricket Lord’s, London.”
Several people said the two looked like siblings, while others questioned the use of “abhi tak [as of now]” in Mohammad’s post.