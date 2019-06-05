The former cricketer and actress posed for a photo together

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared his “finally the Kaifs meet” moment with actress Katrina Kaif, sending fans in a tizzy.

“Finally the Kaifs meet. PS: As clarified earlier, abhi tak koi rishta nahi, except insaaniyat ka [as of now we’re not related, except as humans],” Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

He shared a photograph in which the two of them are all smiles for the camera. Katrina, who has been promoting her new film ‘Bharat’ looks bright and lovely in a red shirt dress, while Mohammad looks dapper in a suit.

The post drew a lot of comments from fans.

One Twitter user wrote: “Both Kaifs’ career took a huge stardom from London: Katrina Kaif from the movie ‘Namastey London’, Mohammad Kaif from NatWest final on home of cricket Lord’s, London.”