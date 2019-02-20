After Watson fell, Rossouw took charge and started hitting. He hit Irfan for two consecutive boundaries in the 13th over and in the 14th over hit Afridi for a six and a boundary. In the last five overs Quetta needed 33 runs. Rossouw raced to his 50 in 35 balls hitting Andre Russell for a boundary. Umar Akmal too hit Russell for a boundary to ease the pressure. Their 50 runs partnership with Akmal came in 31 balls at the pair comfortably steered the team to victory.