Ben Dunk celebrates after taking Qalandars to victory Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Lahore Qalandars’ in-form batsman Ben Dunk, who bats while chewing bubblegum, became one of the few batsmen to miss out a century by one run while remaining unbeaten on 99 in a T20 match due to their team reaching their target.

Dunk’s unbeaten knock steered Lahore to an eight-wicket win over Karachi Kings in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Chasing Karachi’s impressive total of 187-5 in 20 overs, Dunk was on 93 when Lahore needed four runs to win off the last over. He hit the first ball for a powerful six over bowler Cameron Delport’s head to remain one short of his century.

In the 2019 Indian Premier League, Chris Gayle had got stranded on 99 during his knock for Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He need a six to reach his century but could manage only a boundary. Suresh Raina too had once remained unbeaten on 99 for Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2013 IPL.

Dunk’s knock came off 40 balls with 12 sixes and three boundaries and he put on a 140 runs partnership with his captain Sohail Akhtar, who remained unbeaten on 68 off 46 balls with six boundaries and two sixes.

Karachi posted their impressive score through Alex Hales’ unbeaten 80 runs off 48 balls with five sixes and six boundaries.

Dunk, who has a bubblegum chewing habit, literally chewed the Karachi bowling attack by hitting sixes with ease.

When asked about his habit, Dunk said: “There’s a lot of videos going around of me chewing gum but there’s nothing special in the gum. It helps me remain calm in the field. It’s probably a habit I should quit but it helps me reach targets.”

In the 16th match of this PSL on March 3, Dunk had cracked 93 runs off 43 balls against Quetta Gladiators with ten sixes to give Lahore their first win of the season.

Brief scores

Lahore Qalandars bt Karachi Kings by 8 wkts

Karachi 187-5 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 38, Alex Hales 80n.o, Chadwick Walton 45, Maaz Khan 2 for 31)

Lahore 190-2 in 19.1 overs (Sohail Akhtar 68n.o, Ben Dunk 99n.o)