The other heartening feature of this one-day series has been the consistent contributions from the middle-order. Hitherto far too dependent on their top-three, India will have drawn encouragement from the performances of Dhoni, Jadhav, Rayudu and Karthik. The first two finished off the innings in exhilarating fashion in the second ODI, while Rayudu and Karthik steered the team home with an unbroken stand in the third match.