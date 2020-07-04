Virat Kohli Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The uncertainty over Indian cricket team’s next international fixtures continues to remain, it’s not deterring captain Virat Kohli from pushing the boundaries with his fitness routine. Only on Friday, he shared yet an video of himself, with a Punjabi song blaring in the background, doing multiple power snatch on his Instagram handle.

“If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch,” he posted

Earlier, Kohli had shared another video of himself going through his physical training. Impressed by teammate Hardik Pandya’s fly push-ups, Kohli posted a video on social media doing the same exercise.

“Hey @hardikpandya7 loved your fly push ups. Here’s adding a little clap to it,” Kohli said in a tweet with a video where he is seen doing fly push-ups.

India all-rounder Hardik had recently posted a video on Twitter, doing fly push-ups at his gym.

“Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction @krunalpandya24, I challenge you bhai! Let’s see how many you can do,” Hardik said in the post. Elder brother and India all-rounder Krunal took up his challenge and did the same. The drill caught fitness freak Kohli’s eye and the ace batsman did not miss out and he came up with his own rendition of the exercise.