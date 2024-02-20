Dubai: There was a mystery surrounding Virat Kohli’s absence from the Test series against England due to personal reasons, which was kept private by the star player and the Indian board. Today, his wife and former Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma put all speculations to rest by announcing the birth of their second child, a boy on February 15.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love. we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February. we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love @ Gratitude. Virat & Anushka,” the Bollywood actress posted on Instagram.

Kohli and Anushka got married in 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy after dating for years. They welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021 and kept her away from the media glare and ensured that their her face was hidden for almost a year.

Kohli and Anushka announcing the birth of Vamika in 2021. Image Credit: Anushka Sharma X

De Villiers spills the beans

Former South African captain AB de Villiers, who is very close with Kohli after playing together in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore, had unravelled the mystery, inadvertently though, when he said on his YouTube channel that Kohli and Anushka are expecting their second baby and hence he was not taking part in the five-match Test series against England. The 40-year-old, though, retracted his statement and apologised for the big mistake he had made and the confusion he had created, the fans were sure that he had revelead more than what is required.

Kohli initially had pulled out of the Test series for the first two Tests due to personal reasons and the Board of Control for Cricket in India had requested the media and fans to respect Kohli’s privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons.