Dubai: Wearing a national team jersey in any sport makes a fan’s heart swell with pride. So imagine being offered an opportunity to wear it for an official team jersey launch campaign.

A few UAE residents who love playing street cricket in Dubai were given a chance of their lifetime when they were invited by Adidas to be part of the official launch of the Indian cricket team jerseys in the UAE, in partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Street cricket in the UAE needs no introduction giving its craze in the community, particularly during weekends. It’s a common sight to see every parking space, alleyway and other open areas converted into a mini cricket ground, with a handful of them joining together to enjoy a game of cricket.

Accounting for the spirit and passion of cricket that seeps into every nook and corner of the country, Adidas organised a photoshoot with street cricketers in Dubai.

This UAE campaign aims to capture not just the love and essence of the game, but also showcase how the sport unites people from different walks of life, and bring out the spirit of camaraderie and teamwork that’s much cherished by the cricketing community.

Unique chance

“It was a great opportunity,” said Janishq Vivek Munge, a 22-year-old aspiring chef. “Being able to feel the same liberation as our idols, in a raw setting, creates a sense of appreciation for the sport we hold close to our hearts,” he added.

Bhanu Doppalapudi, an IT security manager, said: “Cricket has always been an inseparable part of my life while I was growing up. After shifting to Dubai, I never missed a chance to play the game be it at any backyard, streets, carparks or sandy deserts.

“The allowed me to find new friends and make innumerable memories and bonds. A plastic ball, wooden ruler and a cramped one-bedroom flat is where it all began for me. Taping the ball, finding some piece of wood to swing as a bat, turning pavement stones to wickets and roads into boundary lines, ensured that the passion never dies and the entertainment never stopped.”

Muthanna Manavatira Subbaiah, a 27-year-old filmmaker, said: “In the heart of the concrete jungle, car-park cricket was our rebellion against boundaries — a testament to the raw spirit that thrived amidst chaos.”

“Street cricket brings back so many memories of playing cricket as a kid,” said Priyanjali Jain, who plays for the UAE women’s cricket team. “We’d find any random space and start playing for the pure love of the sport, without a care about proper space, equipment etc. So getting such an opportunity to be part of the campaign was truly an honour.”

Jersey sale

The new Adidas Test, ODI and T20 Indian jerseys are available on adiClub app. The retail launch of the kit is on July 31 across all Adidas stores.

In May, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the new partnership with Adidas, which will run until March 2028. “I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas,” Jay Shah tweeted.