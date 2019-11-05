Squad record emphatic win over England in the plate final in South Africa

The UAE Indoor Cricket team celebrate. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: The UAE Indoor cricket team made up of experienced players displayed their might in the recently concluded World Master Series at Cape Town to emerge as the champions.

South Africa hosted this series, with the best indoor cricketers from the world above the age of 35 taking part.

The UAE triumphed in the plate finals through a dominant show, overcoming England’s score of 31 with 131 of their own.

It was a great show from the UAE as they had lost to England in the previous qualifier game.

The UAE won the plate after beating Singapore, India, Sri Lanka and England.

The main league was won by New Zealand, who narrowly defeated the UAE — missing to score three runs in the last two balls.

UAE captain Vikrant Shetty, who had also made his mark as a top player for the UAE national team in international cricket, said: “This is the first time we have gone out of Dubai to participate in a World Series. So to win it is a great achievement and boost for Indoor cricket in the UAE. I thank my players, support staff and our sponsors — KG Bearings, DFS, Avicon, SFS & Omtex for making this happen.”