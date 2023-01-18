Dubai: India confirmed their spot at the top of Group D after overpowering Scotland in their final group fixture of the ICC Under-19 Women’s Twenty20 World Cup, a result enabled UAE book a spot in Super Six along with South Africa on Wednesday.

UAE bowlers produced a sterling show to restrict the hosts 112 for seven in 20 overs, however the South African bowlers rose to the task and took their team to a 45-run win.

The Proteas saw Miane Smit rip through the middle order with 4/11 from her four overs, with Ayanda Hlubi (2/6) and Seshnie Naidu (2/16) also impressing with the ball.

Batting collapse

Put in to bat, a timely partnership between Jenna Evans (17 from 12) and Oluhle Siyo (25 not out from 28) had boosted South Africa up to a competitive score. The openers had built a solid platform, with Simone Lourens hitting 27 from 29 and Elandri Janse Van Rensburg scoring 24 from 23. But just 44 runs were scored for the loss of six wickets in ten overs through the middle of the innings, giving UAE some hope before their own batting collapse. UAE’s Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh and Lavanya Keny claimed two wickets each.

The win has placed South Africa finish second and both teams progressed to the Super Six stage along with group-winners India.

Sparkling knock

India signalled their intent by choosing to bat after winning won the toss in Benoni. Even the loss of captain, Shafali Verma and Sonia Mehdiya relatively early, didn’t derail their plans. G Trisha’s sparkling 57 off 51 balls was studded with six boundaries. She received good support from the reliable Richa Ghosh, as they added 70 for the third wicket. Shweta Sehrawat provided the fireworks to close out the innings, hammering 31 not out from just 10 balls to power India to 151 for four.

Katherine Fraser was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland, with two for 31.

Chasing 152 to win, Scotland started with Ailsa Lister (14 off 14 balls) and Darcey Carter (24 off 22 balls) adding 24 in the first four overs. Once they departed however, the wheels fell off for a Scottish side that has been on a steep learning curve in the past fortnight.