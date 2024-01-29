His guile and artistry with the ball resulted in Dubai Capitals being bowled out for 104 runs in 18.2 overs.

Theekshana was well backed by Daniel Sams, who bagged 3 for 28 with his accurate left-arm medium pace. Together they helped Warriors register an emphatic nine-wicket win in the 14th match of the DP World ILT20 season 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Chasing the moderate target, Warriors raced to victory in 13.1 overs through an opening partnership of 70 runs in 8.2 overs between Niroshan Dickwella and Johnson Charles. Niroshan Dickwella scored a 30-ball 37 runs before getting caught by Sam Billing at long on off Haider Ali. Charles went on to hit an unbeaten 43 off 33 balls with four boundaries and a six while Joe Denly remained unconquered on 23 off 16 balls with three boundaries and a six. Warriors won the match with 41 balls to spare.

Capitals had come into this match after a defeat to defending champions Gulf Giants. They surprised everyone by opting to bat first after winning the toss, unlike all other teams that had elected to bowl.

On the other hand, Warriors, fresh from a win over Desert Vipers the day before this match, carried the momentum and have now shot up the points table to the second slot from the fifth position while Capitals slipped to the fourth slot.

Warriors skipper Kohler-Cadmore said: “The guys were brilliant in the first innings, and made our job easier. This isn’t the easiest place to play spin, and to have someone (Theekshana) who can bowl three overs in the powerplay is brilliant. Everyone’s chipping in, just about finding consistency.”

Bad shot selection

Capitals captain Shane Warner admitted that his team did err: “We weren’t good enough with the bat. We are all accountable for that. The wicket played a bit different than we expected, and we need to give credit to them for the way they bowled. Our shot selection wasn’t good enough. We need to go back to the drawing board and be brave. We are being a bit too conservative, need to show more intent. We’ll be back in Dubai where we are a bit more confident about the conditions.”

Talking about his spell, Player of the Match, Theekshana said: “The surface was a bit slower than yesterday and it got better for me. We have got experienced players, and we are performing well as a team. In Abu Dhabi (next match), I have bowled in the T10 and the 2021 World Cup as well. I know the wickets there, so hopefully I can get better out there too.”

Sharjah Warriors’ Johnson Charles received the green belt for the highest run getter of the tournament so far with 200 runs from five matches where as Theekshana received the white belt for most wickets (11).